Arizona lists four running backs as co-number ones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Quali Conley, Kedrick Reescano and Rayshon Luke are listed as the co-number one running backs ahead of the season opener versus New Mexico on Saturday. Arizona released the depth chart on Monday. Croskey-Merritt and Conley are expected to be the top two RBs for Arizona.
Croskey-Merritt will play his first game for Arizona on Saturday versus his old team after transferring from New Mexico during the offseason. Conley is one of five Arizona transfers who migrated to Tucson with head coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State. Reescano transferred to Arizona from Mississppi.
Croskey-Merritt was 18th nationally averaging 99.17 rushing yards per game in 2023, totaling 1,190 rushing yards and was fifth in the country with 17 touchdowns. Croskey-Merritt spent one season at New Mexico after transferring from Alabama State. Despite his gaudy numbers in 2023, Croskey-Merritt was only second-team All-Mountain West.
Conley gives Arizona a second proven RB. Conley was second on San Jose State in 2023 with 842 rushing yards, a 6.43 yards per carry average and nine TDs. Arizona will have an exceptional tandem with Conley and Croskey-Merritt. It would be surprising if the carries were close to even with the four RBs listed as co-starters.
Luke was fourth on Arizona with 37 carries and 153 rushing yards with one TD in 2023. Arizona is expected to be creative in getting Luke touches. The depth chart also lists Luke as the co-staring kick returner with wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson entering the season opener versus New Mexico.
Reescano is the most talented RB on the Arizona roster per the 247Sports ratings. Linebacker Justin Flowe, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew are the only players on the Arizona roster listed as more talented than Reescano.
Reescano was a four-star signee with Mississippi in the 2023 class. As a true freshman with Mississippi in 2023 Reescano played in 10 games, all on special teams. Look for Arizona to find a way to get the talented RB touches. The decision to list all four RBs as starters could have been the coaches showing confidence in all of them.