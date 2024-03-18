Arizona March Madness first round Schedule: When do the Wildcats play next?
Keeping track of both Arizona Basketball March Madness tournaments can be hectic, so the schedule for both teams' first-round games were compiled to make following along easy.
By Mason Duhon
By the time Selection Sunday was done, the Arizona Men's Basketball team was allotted the No. 2 seed in the West Region and the Arizona Women's Basketball team was allotted the final play-in game against Auburn for the No. 11 seed in the Portland 3 bracket.
Keeping track of both tournaments can be hectic, so we broke it down day by day to help you stay prepared. The schedule for the Round of 32 hasn't been released yet, but we'll be back once it is.
Thursday, March 21:
11 a.m. MST: Men's Round of 64
Matchup: No. 2 Arizona MBB vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Network: TBS
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
4 p.m. MST: Women's First Four
Matchup: Arizona WBB vs. Auburn WBB for No. 11 seed
Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
Network: ESPN2
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
Saturday, March 22:
This game time is contingent on Arizona making it to the next round. It's included strictly for scheduling purposes and not as a prediction.
12:30 p.m. MST: Women's Round of 64 Day 2
Matchup: No. 6 Syracuse WBB vs. No. 11Arizona WBB
Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
Network: ESPN2
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV
