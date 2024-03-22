Arizona March Madness second round Schedule: When do the Wildcats play next?
By Mason Duhon
Keeping track of both tournaments can be hectic, so we broke it down day by day to help you stay prepared. The schedule for the Round of 32 has been released, and No. 2 Arizona Men's Basketball got the 9:45 tipoff time. Later that same day, No. 11 Arizona Women's Basketball will be taking on No. 6 Syracuse in the Round of 64 in their return to the big dance.
Saturday, March 22:
9:45 a.m. MST: Men's Round of 32 Day 1
Matchup: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton
Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Network: CBS
Stream available: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
12:30 p.m. MST: Women's Round of 64 Day 2
Matchup: No. 6 Syracuse WBB vs. No. 11 Arizona WBB
Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
Network: ESPN2
Stream available: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV
Past matchups:
Thursday, March 21:
Men's Round of 64: No. 2 Arizona wins over No. 15 LBSU 85-65
Women's First Four: No. 11 Arizona wins over No. 11 Auburn 69-59
More March Madness:
