Arizona needs 2nd and 3rd WRs to emerge behind Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona had one of the best tandems at wide receiver nationally in 2023 with Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan. With Cowing now in the NFL, Arizona needs second and third wide receivers to emerge in the 2024 rotation. McMillan will see frequent double-teams until someone else emerges for Arizona at wide receiver.
McMillan finished ninth nationally with 90 receptions, fifth with 1,402 receiving yards and 16th with 10 touchdown receptions in 2023. Cowing tied McMillan with 90 receptions, had 848 receiving yards and was sixth nationally with 13 receiving TDs in 2023. Replacing Cowing's 2023 production is critical for Arizona in 2024.
Montana Lemonious-Craig is the top returning receiver for Arizona in 2024 other than McMillan. Lemonious-Craig had 28 receptions for 296 yards and three TDs in 2023 after transferring from Colorado. Lemonious-Craig had receptions in all but one game in 2023.
Arizona needs increased production from Lemonious-Craig in 2024 while continuing to consistently contribute every week. At 6'2, Lemonious-Craig gives Arizona another big target to pair with the 6'4 McMillan. Cowing is only 5'8. Lemonious-Craig will have a significant increase in the 40 targets he had in 2023.
Murphy is another Arizona receiver who has to increase his production from 2023. Murphy had 28 receptions for 502 yards and three TDs at Old Dominion in 2023. Arizona could use Murphy as a big-play receiver in 2024. Murphy was 27th nationally in 2023 averaging 17.9 yards per catch.
McMillan led Arizona receivers with more than five receptions in 2023, averaging 15.6 yards per catch. In 2024, there is potential for Murphy to become another big play threat for Arizona, which would alleviate pressure and potential double-teams off of McMillan. Murphy is projected to be the third starting Arizona wide receiver.
A.J. Jones steps into his redshirt sophomore season projecting for significant role for the first time in his collegiate career. A three-star signee in 2022, Jones gives Arizona another big receiver at 6'4. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan utilized multiple receivers at San Jose State and expect that to be the case for Arizona.
With Noah Fifita returning at quarterback and McMillan entering what will almost definitely be his final year in college, developing WRs is critical for Arizona in 2024. There is talent on the roster for other receivers to emerge. Fifita was able to rely on Cowing and McMillan in 2023. Expect one or two WRs to develop for Arizona in 2024.