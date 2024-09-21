Arizona needs to develop more offensive depth
Running back Quali Conley and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan have 58.4 percent of the Arizona yards from scrimmage this season. McMillan leads Arizona with 453 yards from scrimmage on 23 receptions for four touchdowns. Conley is second with 319 combined receiving yards.
The other Arizona players have 540 total yards which is 180 per game. Conley and McMillan are averaging a combined 257.33 yards per game. Arizona ranks 40th nationally averaging 437.3 yards per game. That number is skewed after Arizona had 627 yards in the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico.
Arizona has barely exceeded its opening night total with 685 total yards in the last two games. That includes only 361 yards in a 22-10 week two win over FCS Northern Arizona. Head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers face the difficult task of turning the offense around on September 28 at Utah.
Utah is 21st nationally through three weeks allowing 252.7 yards per game in wins over Southern Utah, Baylor and Utah State. Like the Arizona at Kansas State game last Friday, Baylor at Utah was a non-conference game scheduled before the Utes joined the Big XII.
Arizona is without starting RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt indefinitely due to an eligibility issue. Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over New Mexico. Arizona looked to have an elite backfield tandem in 2024 with Croskey-Merritt and Conley.
Without Croskey-Merritt, the other RBs this season other than Conley have combined for 13 carries for 90 yards. Kedrick Reescano had a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter versus NAU to put the game away. Reescano has gained 18 yards on his other eight carries this season.
The receivers other than McMillan this season have 40 receptions for 410 yards and one TD. Arizona has to develop a second RB and second and third receivers offensively. Without more threats on offense than Conley and McMillan game plans for opponents will be simple for the remainder of the 2024 season.