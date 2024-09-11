Arizona needs to limit explosive run plays versus Kansas State
Arizona ranks 87th in 2024 allowing 10 runs of 10 or more yards. Kansas State is 13th nationally with 17 runs of 10 or more yards, 17th with five runs of 20 plus, fourth with four runs of 30 plus and 10th with two runs of 40 or more. If Arizona doesn't limit the explosive rushing plays for Kansas State it will be a long Friday night in Manhattan.
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards and D.J. Giddens each have five runs of 10 or more yards in wins over Tennessee-Martin and Tulane. Kansas State is 21st nationally averaging 249.00 rushing yards per game and fourth averaging an astounding 7.78 yards per carry.
Arizona is 87th allowing 141.5 rushing YPG and 84th with New Mexico and Northern Arizona combining to average 4.10 yards per carry. New Mexico had 38 carries for 210 yards, for a 5.53 YPC average and two TDs. NAU had 31 carries for 89 yards which is 2.35 YPC with no TDs.
Arizona did a good job containing the New Mexico running backs. New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 and two touchdowns versus Arizona. The New Mexico running backs had 23 carries for 81 yards versus Arizona. NAU QB Ty Pennington ran 13 times for 39 yards.
Slowing down Kansas State QB Avery Johnson will be critical for Arizona. Arizona cannot allow Johnson to gash the Arizona defense like Dampier did. Johnson has 11 carries for 77 yards in 2024. In 2024, Johnson had 13 carries for 90 yards and five TDs versus Texas Tech and 16 for 73 versus TCU.
The Kansas State tandem of Giddens and Johnson running is the equivalent of Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan in the passing game for Arizona. Arizona has to find a way to limit Giddens and Johnson. Making Johnson beat them with his arm instead of his legs is critical for Arizona.
Johnson has completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts in 2024 but for only 334 yards with four TDs and one interception. Giddens is 14th nationally averaging 119.00 rushing yards per game. How well Arizona contains Kansas State on the ground and limiting the Wildcats' explosive runs could make the difference in the outcome.