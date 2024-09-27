Arizona offense faces greatest 2024 challenges versus Utah defense
The Arizona offense faces its toughest challenge this season to get out of its two-game funk at Utah on Saturday. Utah is third in the Big XII in scoring defense, second in total defense, fourth in run defense and sixth in pass defense. Arizona has struggled offensively in its last two games.
Arizona enters the game at Utah 11th in the Big XII in scoring offense, fifth in total offense, 10th in run offense and fifth in pass offense. Utah has struggled defending the pass in its last two games. Utah State and Oklahoma State have combined for 472 yards passing and four touchdown passes in the last two games versus Utah.
Most of the Oklahoma State passing yards came in the fourth quarter. Utah led 13-3 entering the fourth quarter and extended the lead to 19-3 with 6:21 remaining in the game. Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman completed eight consecutive passes for 107 yards and two TDs on the last two drives versus Utah.
Before the final two drives, Bowman was 8-25 for 99 yards with no TDs and two interceptions while being benched before returning in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State backup QB Garrett Rangel was 3/11 for 31 yards. Arizona QB Noah Fifita will be the best passer Utah has played this season.
Fifita is fifth in the Big XII averaging 287.7 passing yards per game. Fifita rebounded from the poor game versus Northern Arizona by completing 26 passes in 42 attempts for 268 yards, no TDs and one interception at Kansas State. The inability for Arizona to complete drives cost them in the 31-7 loss at Kansas State.
After scoring a TD on the first drive of the game versus Kansas State, Arizona had four trips into Wildcats' territory without scoring. A first-half drive ended with an interception and three in the second half culminated on downs. Fifita needs to find Tetairoa McMillan in the red zone and Arizona needs a complementary running game.
Utah State was the only team able to run on Utah. The Aggies had 34 carries for 140 yards in a 38-21 loss to the Utes. Utah allowed 230 yards on 85 carries with no TDs in their other three games. Arizona is averaging 149.67 rushing yards per game. Kansas State held Arizona to 19 carries for 56 yards.
Quali Conley has had the vast majority of the rushing yards for Arizona among the current players. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is not walking through the door with an eligibility issue since the New Mexico game. Conley has 41 carries for 250 yards and four TDs and nine receptions for 69 yards.
Current second-team running back Keedrick Reescano has nine carries for 74 yards and a TD and third-team Rayshon Luke has three carries for one yard. Arizona has to be a threat on the ground versus Utah or the Utes can double-team McMillan and focus on the passing game.
Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers and head coach Brent Brennan had two weeks to diagnose what was wrong with the offense versus Northern Arizona and Kansas State and game plan for Utah. After playing two top 20 teams, the schedule is more favorable for Arizona beginning next week versus Texas Tech.