Arizona offense should wake up versus Texas Tech
After averaging 17.3 points per game over its last three games, the Arizona offense should wake up versus Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas Tech is last in the Big XII allowing 34.4 points per game and 15th in total defense allowing 463.0 yards per game. Arizona has mostly underachieved offensively.
Arizona is 13th in the ACC averaging 28.3 points per game and seventh averaging 417.5 yards per game. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is a top five in the Big XII in receptions and yards per game but has been inconsistent. Versus New Mexico and Kansas State McMillan combined for 21 receptions for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
In the other two Arizona games versus Northern Arizona and Utah, McMillan combined for eight receptions for 61 yards. McMillan has not had a TD reception since the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. McMillan scorched the Lobos for 10 receptions for 304 yards and four TDs.
After 627 total yards versus New Mexico, Arizona has averaged 347.67 total yards per game in their last three. Under the previous coaching staff, Arizona was 20th nationally in 2023 averaging 448.0 total yards per game. Most of that was with Fifita at QB and McMillan who had 90 receptions for 1402 yards and 10 TDs in 2023.
Arizona is sixth in the Big XII in 2024 averaging 265.0 passing yards per game. Texas Tecn is last in the Big XII allowing 309.4 passing yards per game and 10 TDs. Opponents are completing 62.5 percent of their pass attempts versus Texas Tech which is 14th in the Big XII and has a 144.55 passer rating which is 15th.
Texas Tech has a better run defense, but not by much. The Red Raiders are the only team in the Big XII to allow double-digit rushing TDs at 13. Texas Tech is allowing 153.60 rushing yards per game and 4.34 yards per carry. Arizona is 10th in the Big XII averaging 152.50 rushing yards per game.
When Arizona does commit to the run they have been successful. The Wildcats rank third in the Big XII averaging 5.87 yards per carry. Arizona is last in the Big XII averaging 26.0 rushing attempts per game. Expect a greater commitment to the run versus Texas Tech. Quali Conley is seventh in the Big XII averaging 80.50 RuYPG.
Conley is also fourth with four rushing TDs. Arizona could also get Conley more involved in the passing game as they continue to search for a receiver to complement McMillan. Conley has 11 receptions 83 yards this season. Tight end Keyan Burnett had five receptions for 85 yards and a TD at Utah.
Arizona should be able to thrive versus a Texas Tech defense that has allowed at least 37 points three times this season and over 400 yards three times. Arizona has not reached either of those milestones in the last three games. Saturday is the time for Arizona to improve offensively.