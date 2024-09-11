Arizona passing offense faces porous Kansas State pass defense
After a poor game versus Northern Arizona on Saturday, the Arizona passing offense has a chance to get back on track versus a Kansas State pass defense that allowed 342 yards versus Tulane last week. Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah was 19 of 28 for 342 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions versus Kansas State
Mensah and his receivers repeatedly torched the Kansas State secondary. Mensah had 10 completions of 15 or more yards versus Kansas State. Tulane wide receiver Mario Williams who began his collegiate career at Oklahoma and played for USC the last two years had six receptions for 128 yards versus Kansas State.
Mensah had four completions of at least 35 yards to three different receivers versus Kansas State. Williams had receptions of 37 and 47 yards. Kansas State is 117th nationally allowing nine completions for at least 20 yards, 120th with five completions of at least 30 yards and 123rd with three completions of at least 40 yards.
Arizona QB Noah Fifita and WR Tetairoa McMillan have to be excited about facing the Kansas State defense. Fifita is tied for 12th nationally with five completions of 30 or more yards in 2024.McMillan is tied for first nationally with three receptions of 40 or more yards in 2024.
McMillan won't go off like he did versus New Mexico but expect the future first-round pick to have his sixth 100-yard game over the last seven contests. Fifita had his worst game as a starter at Arizona with career lows in completions, yards, attempts and passer rating versus Northern Arizona.
Kansas State is 85th allowing 220.0 passing yards per game, 128th allowing 9.6 yards per attempt and 114th with a 153.39 opponents' passer rating. Arizona needs to get its other receivers involved, but the blueprint was set for them by Tulane. Arizona should have success passing versus Kansas State on Friday night.