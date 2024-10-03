Arizona picked seventh in Big XII preseason poll, snubbed on preseason team
The Arizona basketball team is picked seventh in their inaugural season in the Big XII. Arizona received Arizona, 136 points point in the media poll. Kansas State is the preseason Big XII favorite with 211 points. Utah is picked sixth with 149 points and Kansas is eighth with 128 points.
No Arizona players were chosen on the preseason All-Big XII team. Arizona returns six players in 2024-25 led by sophomores, point guard Jada Williams and forward Breya Cunningham. Williams averaged 9.5 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Cunningham averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG.
Arizona finished 18-16 in 2023-24, 8-10, and seventh in the Pac-12. The Big XII released the schedule last week. Among the teams in front of them, Arizona plays Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU and West Virginia once and Utah twice. The schedule is very favorable for Arizona to exceed its preseason projection.
Arizona added transfers, forward Ajae Yoakum from Florida International, who will be out indefinitely following knee surgery, forward Sahnya Jah from South Carolina, guard Paulina Paris from North Carolina and forward Jorynn Ross from Pepperdine to the 2024-25 roster.
Baylor is 11th, Kansas State 15th and West Virginia 16th as the only ranked Big XII teams in the most Women's NCAA basketball's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2024-25 updated by ESPN last week. Arizona created a less challenging non-conference schedule this season after a gauntlet in 2023-24.
Arizona opens the season versus Texas-Arlington on November 4. Vanderbilt on November 26 in Palm Springs is the only non-conference game versus a Power Conference opponent this season. Vanderbilt finished 22-8 and lost in the NCAA Tournament first round under third-year head coach Shea Ralph.
Arizona will open conference play on December 21 at BYU. BYU is picked 12th in the Big XII. Arizona plays Arizona State, BYU and Utah twice. Arizona hosts Arizona State on February 8 and is in Tempe on March 1, hosts BYU on February 19 and hosts Utah on December 31 and is at Utah on January 31.