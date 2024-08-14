Arizona ranked significantly higher in PFF top 25 than traditional polls
Arizona is significantly higher in the Pro Football Focus "College Football Rankings: Preseason top 25" than the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona is 11th in the Pro Football Focus Top 25 and 21st in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Arizona is beginning the season in the top 25 for the first since beginning 2015 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25. The return of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan help set the foundation for the high expectations for Arizona entering the 2024 season.
Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the Big XII with 762 points and three first-place votes. Utah is picked first in the Big XII with 20 first-place votes and 906 points. Arizona is the highest-ranked team outside of the Big 10, Notre Dame and SEC in the Pro Football Focus preseason top 25.
Pro Football Focus is much higher on Arizona than the national writers and the Big XII media. The Pro Football Focus Top 25 is loaded with Big XII teams behind Arizona. Kansas State is ranked 19th, Utah 20th, Oklahoma State 22nd, Kansas 23rd and West Virginia 25th in the Pro Football Focus Top 25.
"11. ARIZONA WILDCATS (2023 RECORD: 10-3, WON ALAMO BOWL)- Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF
Bottom Line: Even with a new head coach, Arizona has a far better chance of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff than the sportsbooks indicate. The Wildcats have a few potential first-round picks and a top-10 quarterback in the nation. That, along with a relatively easy schedule, should help Arizona exceed its projected win total once again."
Arizona will play at Kansas State in a non-conference game. The pair of Wildcats scheduled the game in Manhattan before Arizona joined the Big XII last year. Following a bye week, Arizona will play at Utah on September 28th. Arizona hosts West Virginia on October 26 in their only other game versus an opponent in the PFF Top 25.
Brent Brennan is stepping into big shoes with Jedd Fisch now at Washington. The former San Jose State coach played at UCLA, but his brother Brian was a star wide receiver for Arizona in the 1990s. Arizona has enough talent on defense and offense to compete for a Big XII Championship and College Football Playoff berth.