Arizona running backs have potential for elite season
After rushing for 28 yards in the first half versus New Mexico, Arizona ran for 177 in the second half of a 61-39 win in the season opener. Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran 13 times for 106 yards and one touchdown and Quali Conley had 10 carries for 90 yards and three scores with three receptions for 29 yards.
Conley and Croskey-Merritt will be critical for Arizona this season with opponents primary focus on Tetairoa McMillan in the passing game. McMillan torched New Mexico for 10 receptions for 304 yards and four TDs. Conley and Croskey-Merritt balancing out McMillan make Arizona one of the most dangerous offenses nationally.
Conley and Croskey-Merritt were both productive players before transferring to Arizona during the 2024 offseason. Croskey-Merritt had 1,190 yards and 17 TDs for New Mexico in 2023. Conley had 827 yards and nine TDs and 27 receptions for 269 yards for San Jose State in 2023.
Croskey-Merritt and Conley both showed explosiveness running versus New Mexico. Croskey-Merritt had three runs of 16, 18 and a 36-yard TD run with 3:05 left in the game. In the fourth quarter versus New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt ran for 58 yards to help Arizona put the game away.
Conley had a 51-yard TD run 1:08 into the third quarter and a 23-yard score in the fourth quarter. With Croskey-Merritt and Conley each producing a run over 30 yards, Arizona is 10th nationally with runs from that distance. Arizona's rushing offense could be the difference in their quest for a College Football Playoff berth.
Arizona was 14th among 75 teams nationally in week one with 205 yards rushing. After Northern Arizona on Saturday, the schedule will only include Big XII teams. Arizona plays at Kansas State in a non-conference game scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Then it's nine straight Big XII conference games to finish 2024.