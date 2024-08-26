Arizona should be able to break long runs versus New Mexico
Arizona should be able to continue the trend of New Mexico allowing big running plays in the season opener on Saturday. Montana State shredded New Mexico for nine runs over 10 yards, three over 20 yards, two over 30 yards and a late 93-yard touchdown run that helped Montana State earn a late comeback win.
Montana State had eight runs of 15 yards or more on Saturday. The Bobcats ran 47 times for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Jones carried the ball 17 times for 167 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown run. Scottre Humphrey had 19 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed nine times for 30 yards and also scored a touchdown.
Humphrey had four carries for 15 yards or more. Jones' only carry for over 15 yards was the 93-yard TD, but that was critical in the Montana State comeback. Even without the 93-yard run, Jones' other 16 carries were for 74 yards, a 4.625 yards per carry average. Mellott had two runs of 15 or more yards.
Even third-team Montana State running back Ty McCullough contributed a 19-yard run and finished with two carries for 25 yards. The big plays on the ground by Montana State continued a trend of New Mexico allowing big running plays during the 2023 season. New Mexico was 80th nationally in 2023 allowing 64 runs of 10 or more yards.
That is over five runs per game of 10 or more yards. New Mexico finished 72nd in 2023 with 16 runs of 20 or more yards. Arizona running backs Jacorey Croskey-Merritt and Quali Conley should be able to exploit New Mexico. Croskey-Merritt was 14th nationally in 2023 with 39 runs or 10 or more yards and 15th with 12 runs or 20 or more yards.
As the second-team running back at San Jose State in 2023, Conley had 24 runs of 10 or more yards, eight of 20 or more and five or 30 or more. Croskey-Merritt played for New Mexico in 2023. New Mexico has a new coaching staff led by former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
New Mexico defensive coordinator Tony Reflett was at Vanderbilt the last two seasons after previously coaching under Mendenhall at BYU and Virginia. Vanderbilt was about as porous as New Mexico allowing big runs in 2023. The Commodores allowed 61 runs of 10 or more yards and were 113th allowing 23 runs of 20 or more yards.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and running backs coach Alonzo Carter mentored one of the most explosive rushing offenses nationally in 2023. San Jose State was 16th with 84 runs of 10 or more yards and had 29 runs of 20 or more, 14 of 30 or more, eight of 40 or more and four of 50 or more.
Based on how the New Mexico defense played versus Montana State on Saturday and how they performed in 2023, Arizona should have a big day on the ground in any measure. New Mexico cannot load the box versus Arizona because of the presence of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.