Arizona should have a huge edge at QB versus New Mexico
Arizona should have huge advantage at quarterback with Noah Fifita over Devon Dampier of New Mexico in the season opener on Saturday. Fifita has three-quarters of a season with starting experience. Dampier is in his first season as a starter, but got experience last week in New Mexico's season opener.
Dampier was 19 of 27 for 173 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions with three carries for 34 yards and a 24-yard TD run in New Mexico's season-opening 35-31 loss to Montana State on Saturday. After throwing for 153 yards in the first half versus Montana State, Dampier had only 20 yards passing in the second half.
New Mexico had 226 total yards in the first half and only 99 in the second half. In the pivotal fourth quarter, New Mexico was outgained 220 yards to 42. With New Mexico leading 31-14 entering the fourth quarter they had a missed field goal and two punts with a chance to put the game away.
After playing sparingly in the first three games of 2023, Fifita set an Arizona record completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Fifita was only three TDs off the single-season Arizona record set by three players despite not playing much in the first three games in 2023.
Dampier completed 40 of 64 passes for 62.5 percent, 525 yards, six TDs and no interceptions with 59 carries for 328 yards and four TDs in 2023. Dampier had the most TD passes and most passing yards and was second in attempts without throwing an interception during the 2024 season.
Montana State clearly figured out a way to shut down the New Mexico passing game in the second half. New Mexico ran for 79 yards in the second half after running for only 48 yards in the first half. Eli Sanders ran 17 times for 87 yards but did not have a reception. Luke Wysong led New Mexico with six receptions for 95 yards versus Montana State.
Tetairoa McMillan will give Arizona a huge advantage at wide receiver in every game this season. McMillan will be the best WR in every 2024 Arizona game. Fifita and McMillan could be the best QB and WR tandem nationally by the end of the 2024 season. The question for Arizona will be can a second and third receiver be developed.