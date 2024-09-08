Arizona stays same in week three polls, but plummets in ESPN FPI
Arizona remained 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 18th in the USA Today Coaches Polls released on Sunday. The Wildcats dropped 16 spots to 39th in the ESPN Football Power Index after their 22-10 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.
Arizona received 381points in the AP Top 25. Louisville is one spot ahead of Arizona with 383 points and is ranked 19th. Arizona is fourth among Big XII teams. Utah is 12th, Oklahoma State 13th and Kansas State 14th in the Associated Press Top 25.
Arizona is also fourth among Big XII teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Utah is 10th in the Coaches Poll, Oklahoma State 14th and Kansas State 15th. Arizona received 399 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. LSU moved two spots in the Coaches Poll to pass Arizona with 410 points.
Arizona staying in both polls creates a top-25 matchup at Kansas State on Friday night. The meeting between the pair of Wildcats is the third time in the last six games dating to the 2023 season Arizona will play in a top-25 game. Fourteenth-ranked Arizona beat number 12 Oklahoma 38-24 in the 2023 Alamo Bowl.
Number 19 Arizona beat 16th-ranked Utah 42-18 last season. Utah was riddled with injuries entering that game. Despite all the ranked teams in the Big 12, at Utah on September 28 is the last team currently ranked on the 2024 schedule. The precipitous drop in the FPI is more concerning.
"The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season." The 22-10 win over NAU dropped Arizona to 39th in the FPI ahead of week three. The 16-spot drop was the third most by a power conference team this week.
Arizona has a big opportunity to makes significant moves in the polls and the FPI in the next two weeks. If Arizona has a shot at the College Football Playoff a win over Kansas State or Utah would be tremendous for the Arizona resume. Arizona has a bye week after playing at Kansas State on Friday.