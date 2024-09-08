Arizona survives NAU led by dominant defense in second half
Led by a defense that held Northern Arizona to 198 total yards, Arizona survived the Lumberjacks with a 22-10 win on Saturday. After 61 points and 627 total yards against New Mexico in the season opener, Arizona had 361 total yards versus NAU. Running back Quali Conley carried Arizona offensively.
Conley had 17 carries for 112 yards and five receptions for 38 yards with starting RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt out. Croskey-Merritt missed the game reportedly because of eligibility issues. A week after having 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns, Tetairoa McMillan was held to two catches for 11 yards.
Kedrick Reescano had six carries for 71 yards and a key 56-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring on Saturday night. Arizona TEs were also key, combining for five receptions for 47 yards. Jeremiah Patterson had three receptions for 32 yards and scored the other TD for Arizona on Saturday.
After a Tyler Loop first-quarter field, Xander Werner had a 25-yard TD reception from Ty Pennington to give NAU a 7-0 lead. The teams exchanged field goals late in the second quarter as NAU took a 10-6 lead at halftime. Patterson's TD reception less than two minutes into the second half gave Arizona the lead for good.
Arizona added a safety in the fourth quarter two minutes before Reescano's TD run made it a two-score game. Without Croskey-Merritt and with McMillan struggling, Arizona was extremely inconsistent offensively throughout versus NAU. The Lumberjacks finished with 88 total yards in the second half.
Brent Brennan and his staff ne to examine the offensive inconsistency as they prepare for their two most important games of the season. Arizona will play at Kansas State on Friday and then face Utah on September 28, with a bye week in between. After their mediocre performance on Saturday, Arizona will likely drop in the polls.