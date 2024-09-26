Arizona top 5 for Top-10 2025 prospect Dwayne Aristode
Arizona was named in the top five with Duke, Michigan State, USC and the NBL Next Stars program for top 10 2025 prospect, small forward Dwayne Aristode per On3 on Wednesday. Aristode is the 10th-ranked prospect, third small forward and top player in New Hampshire per On3 in the 2025 class out of Brewster Academy.
Arizona does not have a commit in the 2025 class. The early signing period for basketball in the 2025 class is from November 13 through 20. Aristode took his official visit to Arizona in January. Duke, Michigan State, USC and Wake Forest have hosted Aristode for official visits.
The recruitment for Aristode appears to be open. On3 lists USC with a 28.7 percent chance for a commitment from Aristode, Duke at 19.0 percent, Michigan State with a 16.3 percent chance and Arizona at 13.6 percent. Only college programs are included in the projections.
The NBL Next Stars program is an initiative developed by the National Basketball League in Australia to allow players an alternative to attending college in the United States. American players are not eligible for the NBA Draft until one year after they have completed high school.
Aristode averaged 12.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor and 36.0 on three-point attempts at Brewster Academy last season. Among the Brewster Academy alums is former Arizona basketball player Mark Lyons.
Arizona will lose guard Caleb Love and projected starting power forward Trey Townsend after the 2024-25 season. Townsend transferred from Oakland after starring for the Grizzlies during the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Arizona could also lose 2024 signee Carter Bryant to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Arizona has good depth projected in the front court for 2024-25 provided everyone else returns. If Bryant doesn't return, Aristode would help provide depth on the frontline as a small forward. Expect Arizona to be active in the the 2025 transfer portal to potentially add starters to replace Love and Townsend.