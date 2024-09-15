Arizona tumbles out of both national polls
The 31-7 Arizona loss to Kansas State on Friday night knocked the Wildcats out of the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Sunday. Arizona was ranked 20th in the AP Top 25 and 18th in the USA Today Coaches Poll before stumbling out of the week four rankings.
Arizona fell all the way down to 33rd nationally under others receiving votes in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats are 28th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona received 15 points in the AP Top 25 and 37 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wildcats are now the fifth-highest ranked Big XII team in the AP Top 25.
Utah who is Arizona's next opponent is the highest-ranked Big XII team at 12th in the AP Top 25. Kansas State is now 13th, Oklahoma State 14th and Iowa State 20th. Utah is 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Kansas State is 14th and Iowa State is 21st.
Central Florida, Arizona State and BYU were the other Big XII teams who received votes in the week four AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Arizona plays at Utah on September 28, at BYU on October 12, at Central Florida on October 2 and hosts Arizona State to finish the regular season on November 30.
Arizona is fortunate to avoid Iowa State and Oklahoma State on its schedule this season and for Kansas State to be a non-conference game. The schedule is more forgiving for Arizona later in the season than September games at Kansas State and Utah.
Arizona fell out of the rankings after a nine-week streak, The rankings streak coincided with the nine-game Arizona winning streak. Arizona had the longest current winning streak in the country before the loss at Kansas State. The Wildcats beat five ranked teams in 2023 as part of their nine-game winning streak.