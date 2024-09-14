Arizona Volleyball Sweeps First Day of New Mexico State Tournament
Arizona Rides Rollercoaster in Sweep over Abilene Christian
The Arizona volleyball team learned a lot during their tournament. Despite easily outclassing their opponents, they experienced fluctuations in momentum during their morning match against Abilene Christian.
While the Wildcats held ACU to an outstanding -.114 hitting by forcing the opposing Wildcats into 11 hitting errors on 35 swings en route to a relatively comfortable 25-13 win, the late rally to send Abilene Christian into double digits was cause for some pause as Arizona felt like they were fading a bit.
In the second set, Arizona was trailing for a significant portion of the game, falling behind by as many as 5 points at 15-10. However, they were able to dig deep and make a comeback, with sophomore Journey Tucker putting the Wildcats ahead 22-21. Although ACU was able to tie the game a couple of times, Arizona never trailed again and went on to win 25-23.
The Wildcats responded to the message before the start of the third set and ultimately secured a commanding 25-9 victory. Arizona took an early 5-1 lead, and Abilene Christian only managed to come within two points. Arizona's strong performance allowed them to maintain control and win the match.
In the match, Jordan Wilson continued her strong performance from last week, recording 13 kills, 8 digs, and 3 blocks to lead the Arizona team. She achieved an impressive hitting percentage of .357. Carlie Cisneros also played well, hitting .294 with 6 kills and contributing to Arizona's defensive game with 10 digs. Arizona's defense limited Abilene Christian to a negative hitting percentage of -.021, supported by 11 blocks.