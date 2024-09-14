Arizona Volleyball Sweeps First Day of New Mexico State Tournament
Wildcats Bear Down and Dominate Texas Southern
In the Wildcats' second match of the day, they had a much smoother experience compared to their first match. They easily defeated the Tigers with scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-7. Arizona had control throughout the match and was able to rotate in some key substitute players.
In the match against Texas Southern, freshman Ann Den Hamer achieved her first career kill. The Wildcats had a .402 hitting percentage for the match, with Jordan Wilson and Carlie Cisneros leading the way with 13 and 9 kills, respectively.
Wilson was able to collect the double-double in adding in 10 digs, while middle blockers Alayna Johnson and Kiari Robey each chipped in 3 blocks. Ana Heath set the 2nd match and added 39 assists in her first match in two weeks solely leading the attack.
Depth Pieces Got Their Chance To Shine
Adrianna Bridges achieved 4 kills out of 5 attempts, increasing her career-hitting percentage to .625 for the Wildcats. Senior Amanda DeWitt also played against Texas Southern and successfully converted her only attack. Additionally, Junior DS Giorgia Mandotti contributed 3 aces, bringing her season tally to seven, and made five digs on the day.