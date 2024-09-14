Arizona Volleyball Sweeps First Day of New Mexico State Tournament
Did Arizona Schedule Too Easy of a Non-Conference Schedule?
Designing a schedule that best suits your program is not an exact science. The Wildcats haven't faced strong opponents, so have they achieved much? Teams like Alabama, Boise State, North Dakota State, and VCU may seem like higher-quality opponents if you're familiar with football or basketball.
However, it's unlikely that any of the opponents they face will make much of an impact in the NCAA Tournament discussions. Alabama is projected to finish last in the SEC, and none of the other teams are projected to win their mid-major conferences. It's difficult to predict where they will stand in the Big 12.
Despite being projected as 12th in the Big 12, Arizona has shown promise in its performance. Without the dominance of Washington, Stanford, and Oregon, the Wildcats could be considered for the NCAA Tournament if their non-conference performance is sustainable. However, their weaker strength of schedule is a concern and could hurt their chances if they end up on the tournament bubble.
Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks and months, enjoy this streak that the Wildcats are on as they look to reach lucky number 9 on Saturday.