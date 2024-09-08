Arizona Volleyball Wraps Up ASU Collegiate Cup With 4 Set Victory Against Alabama
With arguably their toughest match of the early season Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Wildcats took on the Alabama Crimson Tide, and faced their stiffest competition on the weekend, as it was a tense battle throughout, which ultimately led to a win for the Wildcats.
The first set was a battle of runs that ultimately found its winner as Haven Wray at the serving line got on a 5-point rally opening up a 23-19 lead, before finishing off the set 25-22. The set was not one of the better for the Wildcats attack, as they hit just .206 with 6 errors. Defensively the Wildcats held Alabama to just .073 hitting.
The second set found the Wildcats suffering their first set loss of the weekend as a late 3-point rally gave the Crimson Tide a 27-25 win. Alabama raced out to a quick 7-3 lead. It took the Wildcats a while to get themselves into the set,
For a while, it looked as though they were bouncing back a bit quicker as they rallied back to grab a 10-9 lead before some back and forth ensued. Despite catching a four-point lead late at 18-14, the Wildcats were unable to hold on for the win. Despite holding the Tide to just .088 hitting, a .146 hitting percentage for the Wildcats with three service errors very much kept the game close.
The third set started with a bit of an Alabama rally. After a Kiari Robey Block to start the set, the Crimson Tide went on a three-point run to grab the early two-point lead. The set tightened back up. It took until 16-13 for the Wildcats to open up more than a two-point lead.