Arizona Volleyball Wraps Up ASU Collegiate Cup With 4 Set Victory Against Alabama
The Wildcats would not give the lead back as a more typical attacking performance in the third hitting .389 with just four errors en route to a 25-21 victory putting them on the precipice of a 6-0 start on the season.
The fourth set was more of the same. Arizona was able to withstand the bookend pushes by the Crimson Tide to wrap up their weekend in perfect 3-0 fashion by finishing off Alabama 25-21 to take the match 3-1. With the win, the Wildcats moved to 6-0 in the early season. Arizona looks poised to continue the wave of momentum into the final five matches of the non-conference slate.
Kiari Robey and Jordan Wilson paced the Wildcats attack with 16 kills, while Robey recorded her kills on a sensational .438 hitting percentage. Avery Scoggins dished out 48 assists on the day while also chipping in 12 digs. Carlie Cisneros had a team-high 15 digs, while also bouncing back in the attack game with 8 kills on .263 hitting.
Errors Prevented Wildcats From Running Away
While attack and service errors, amongst others, were a bit of an issue for the Wildcats in previous seasons, they had yet to become a big issue until Saturday's match. With a fairly high 22 attacking errors and their first real rough game from the serving line with 16 errors, the Wildcats now have some things to clean up before heading off to Las Cruces, New Mexico, next weekend.