Arizona Volleyball Wraps Up ASU Collegiate Cup With 4 Set Victory Against Alabama
Jordan Wilson Stands Out Against Alabama
Each game for the Wildcats has had a huge performance. On Saturday, it was Jordan Wilson's turn to show up big. With 16 kills on .256 hitting, Wilson made her presence felt against the Crimson Tide.
Wildcats Starting Lineup Appears All But Set
While there were definite hints on Thursday and Friday, the lineup against Alabama looked nearly identical, except for Alayna Johnson replacing Journey Tucker. This change has likely answered the question about who the go-to starters are likely to be.
With Avery Scoggins and Brenna Ginder continuing to draw the starts at setter and libero respectively, that should allow for Arizona to find stronger footing as they move into the latter stages of non-conference play.
Jaelyn Hodge taking very strongly to the right side or opposite position has provided a very strong attacking presence, as even with some struggles against Alabama, she has taken well to the new role in her 5th season.
Up Next For The Wildcats
Arizona will return home for a week of practice before heading to the New Mexico State Tournament. They will face off against Abilene Christian and Texas Southern on Friday and they will cap off the tournament with a showdown against the host New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday afternoon.
As of right now, it appears only the Saturday match against New Mexico State will be streamed on ESPN+.
Friday 9/13
Arizona vs. Abilene Christian 9:00 AM MST
Arizona vs. Texas State 3:00 PM MST
Saturday 9/14
Arizona vs. New Mexico State 1:00 PM MST