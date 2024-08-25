Arizona week 1 opponent UNM blows big lead, gets shredded losing to Montana State
Montana State outgained New Mexico 567 to 325 and rallied from a 31-14 deficit entering the fourth quarter to upset the Lobos in the week-zero season opener for both teams. Montana State ran for 362 yards and threw for 205 while holding New Mexico to 152 rushing and 173 passing.
New Mexico built their 17 point lead largely because of fumble return touchdowns at the beginning of each half. The Lobos led 17-0 early in the second quarter and 24-14 at halftime before stretching the lead back to 17 points at the beginning of the third quarter. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall made his New Mexico debut on Saturday.
New Mexico safety Christian Ellis opened the scoring with a 41-yard fumble return for a touchdown 3:23 into the game. After a field goal, Trace Bruckler had a 12-yard touchdown reception from Devon Dampier to extend its lead to 17-0. Montana State scored on two of its next three drives to cut the deficit to 17-14.
Dampier answered with a 24-yard run on the final New Mexico drive of the first half to extend the lead back to two scores entering halftime. Noah Avinger had a 13-yard fumble return for a TD 1:57 into the second half for the second New Mexico score in 3:30 spanning the two halves to stretch the lead to 31-14.
Montana State outgained New Mexico 240-226 in the first half. The Bobcats dominated the Lobos outgained them 327-93 in the second half. Over half of Montana State's second-half yards were on the final two drives. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott had a 15-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 31-21 1:21 into the fourth quarter.
Adam Jones had a 93-yard TD run with 4:35 remaining to cut the Montana State deficit to 31-28. Jones finished with 17 carries for 167 yards and a TD on Saturday. After forcing a New Mexico punt, Montana State went 89 yards in 11 plays in 1:49 which was culminated by a Scottre Humphrey four-yard TD run.
Humphrey's score with 10 seconds remaining was the winning score. Humphrey finished with 19 carries for 140 yards and the game-winning TD. Mellott finished 21-32 for 205 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. Montana State averaged 7.7 yards per carry versus New Mexico.