Arizona Wildcats 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Who's hearing their name called to go pro?

By Mason Duhon

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (OL52) talks to the
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (OL52) talks to the / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted

OT. Jordan Morgan. JM. . Round 1, pick 25. Arizona: 2019-23. 49. . Jordan Morgan. player

Round 4, pick 135. Jacob Cowing. Jacob Cowing. player. 42. . Arizona: 2022-23. WR. JC.

TE. . Arizona: 2022-23. . Tanner McLachlan. 56. Round 6, pick 194. Tanner McLachlan. player. TM

Waiting to hear their names

. Michael Wiley. player. Arizona: 2019-23. 511. . Projected: PFA. Michael Wiley. MW. RB

Waiting on the phone call

. Arizona: 2022-23. Projected: UDFA. . QB. Jayden de Laura. Jayden de Laura. player. 511. JDL

. . 511. DJW. RB. Arizona: 2022-23. Projected: UDFA. D.J. WIlliams. D.J. WIlliams. player

Projected: UDFA. . Arizona: 2019-23. player. NB. RB. 511. . Nazar Bombata. Nazar Bombata

. Sam Langi. Projected: UDFA. 511. SL. . player. Sam Langi. OL. Arizona: 2020-23

Taylor Upshaw. Projected: UDFA. 511. TU. . . DE. Taylor Upshaw. player. Arizona: 2023

Something to note here: Upshaw stated in a now-deleted X post that he has done workouts for NFL scouts at tight end, which adds an interesting wrinkle to his draft process.

TM. . DT. Arizona: 2023. Projected: UDFA. . Tyler Manoa. Tyler Manoa. player. 511

SN. . Arizona: 2023. Projected: UDFA. Sio Nofoagatoto'a. Sio Nofoagatoto'a. player. NT. 511.

Note: Nofoagatoto'a also declared for the 2024 CFL Draft, so he may head to Canada if he doesn't like his NFL prospects.

Projected: UDFA. Jeremy Mercier. . Jeremy Mercier. player. 511. JM. . Arizona: 2022-23. LB

player. . 511. Arizona: 2023. Projected: UDFA. Martell Irby. DB. MI. . Martell Irby

CB. player. . Arizona: 2023. DW. Projected: UDFA. Dylan Wyatt. 511. . Dylan Wyatt

LS. 511. . Arizona: 2019-23. Projected: UDFA. player. . Seth MacKellar. Seth MacKellar. SM

