Arizona Wildcats news: Tennis rises to No. 10, Football alum to Super Bowl, Softball All-Pac-12 team, more
By Mason Duhon
While most Arizona fan's eyes are on both of the basketball teams and the football team, there are plenty of other happenings around the athletic department. Here's a quick rundown of some of the more notable happenings in Wildcat Country.
Tennis: Men's team reaches first ITA Indoor Championship
Arizona Men's Tennis is starting the regular season off with a bang. The Wildcats dominated UC San Diego in its first two games of the season, winning 7-0 and 6-1. The Wildcats then swept Miami (FL) and took down No. 24 Baylor in the ITA kickoff to qualify for the program's first-ever ITA Indoor National Championship. Following this, Arizona moved to No. 10 in the ITA coaches poll.
Notably, Baylor stood in Arizona's path to New York City and the Wildcats dispatched the Bears. For the first time in 13 seasons, Baylor will not be heading to the Indoor Championship. A minor setback yesterday against San Diego cannot take away the berth in the big game, and things are looking good for Arizona Tennis.
NFL: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles headed to Super Bowl
Former Arizona safety turned San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will be heading to Super Bowl LVII — that's 58, for anybody wondering. The 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned the first-round bye, and thus only played in the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship game.
Though Flannigan-Fowles didn't log a stat in the NFC Championship Game, against the Detroit Lions, he did tally a tackle and a beautiful forced fumble on special teams that the 49ers couldn't land on against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.
He's been with the 49ers since 2019, when he signed as an undrafted free agent, and was a rookie on the squad that lost that year's Super Bowl — also to the Chiefs. There's a real chance for things to come full-circle for the now-veteran Flannigan-Fowles four years later.
Softball: Five Wildcats on preseason All-Pac-12 team
Ahead of the 2024 NCAA Softball season, the Pac-12 released the preseason coaches poll and all-conference team. Despite being predicted to finish sixth in the Pac-12, a conference-leading five players were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team. UCLA and Utah, predicted to finish at second and third in the conference, respectively, each had four players named.
Senior utility player and reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Allie Skaggs leads the way for the Wildcats, and she's joined by:
- Devyn Netz - Senior, Pitcher/Infielder
- Carlie Scupin - Senior, Infielder
- Dakota Kennedy - Sophomore, Outfielder
- Olivia DiNardo - Sophomore, Catcher
The softball regular season begins with Arizona hosting the Candrea Classic in Tucson, with the first matchups of the season being a doubleheader against Utah Tech and Northern Colorado this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
WBB: Adia Barnes finally lands a commitment
After a long season that has seen the roster of available players dwindle to just seven, head coach Adia Barnes landed her first commitment for next season's freshman class in Lauryn Swann.
Swann is reportedly just outside of ESPN HoopGurlz' Top 100 for the class of 2024 and plays for one of the better high school programs in Long Island Lutheran High School. Injuries derailed her early high school career, including a surgery ahead of the 2022-23 season, but she has come on strong in her senior year. Swann chose Arizona over Clemson, Georgetown, Marquette, Missouri, and Wisconsin, all of which she took visits to.
