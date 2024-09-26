Arizona women's basketball begins Big XII schedule versus new rival
The Arizona women's basketball team will begin their inaugural season in the Big XII on December 21 at BYU. The Big XII does not play two-game road trips like the Pac-12. Arizona will host Utah on December 31 to finish the calendar year. The Arizona non-conference schedule was announced earlier in September.
Arizona will play Arizona State and Utah twice in their 18-game Big XII schedule. Four Big XII teams are in the recently updated ESPN way-too-early Top 25. Iowa State is eighth, Baylor is 11th, Kansas State is 15th and West Virginia is 16th. Arizona gets Baylor, Iowa State and Iowa State at home and plays at Kansas State.
Arizona has a gauntlet in January, Baylor plays at Arizona on January 8, followed by a visit from Iowa State on January 11 and at Kansas State on January 16. With an experienced team returning, Arizona is made for the difficult three-game stretch. Arizona hosts West Virginia on January 25.
Kansas will host Arizona after Kansas State on January 19. Arizona begins 2025 at Central Florida on January 4. Arizona will also host Cincinnati on January 22 and play at Utah on January 31 in the remainder of their games for the first month of 2025.
Arizona begins its February schedule at Colorado. Arizona State plays at Arizona on February 8. Arizona plays at Oklahoma State on February 12 before hosting TCU and former Wildcat Madison Conner on February 16. Arizona finishes the month at Houston on February 22 and versus Texas Tech on February 25.
The Women's Basketball version of the Territorial Cup closes out the regular season in Tempe on March 1 between the Sun Devils and Wildcats. The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is hosting the 2025 Big XII Tournament from March 5 through 10. All 16 teams are expected to participate. Expect a double-bye format.
The teams who finish in the top four during the regular season would receive a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament. Seeds five through eight would receive a bye into the second round of the Big XII Tournament. Seeds nine through 16 would have to play in the first round and win five games to earn the title.