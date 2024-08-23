Arizona WR named 2024 top 25 Most Intriguing 2024 Non-QB
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named one of "The 25 Most Intriguing College Football Non-Quarterbacks for 2024" by longtime Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde on Thursday. McMillan has received numerous preseason accolades.
McMillan finished ninth nationally with 90 receptions, fifth with 1,402 receiving yards and 16th with 10 touchdown receptions in 2023. The Associated Press and ESPN named McMillan 2024 preseason first-team All-American. McMillan's ability to make acrobatic receptions makes him one of the most exciting players in college football.
The decision for quarterback Noah Fifita and McMillan to return in 2024 is foundational for Arizona. McMillan will play for new head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers in 2024. Opposing defenses will game plan around stopping McMillan in 2024.
McMillan is on pace to break records for Arizona. He is currently 130 receptions behind Mike Thomas, 1,247 receiving yards behind Dennis Northcutt, and 14 TDs behind Juron Criner for the Arizona program records. In 2023, McMillan came close to breaking the Arizona single-season reception and receiving yardage records.
"8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats- Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
The huge Hawaiian had plenty of offers to jump in the portal and leave Tucson after the departure of head coach Jedd Fisch, but he opted to stay and play another season with quarterback Noah Fifita. McMillan is 6’5”, 210 pounds and used his size to make contested catches downfield—his 15 receptions of 30 yards or more was tied for second nationally. New offensive coordinator Dino Babers is gushing about McMillan’s work in preseason camp: “The only person I’ve seen with a catch radius like that is Larry Fitzgerald...I’m just telling you he’s not normal. He may be better than anyone I’ve ever coached.”"
Northcutt set the Arizona single-season record with 1,422 receiving yards in 1999. Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade set the single-season record with 93 receptions in 2002. McMillan's size has him projected as a high 2025 NFL Draft pick. The NFL Mock Draft Database projects McMillan as the seventh pick in 2025.
McMillan can achieve in three years what most other Arizona wide receivers accomplished in four. Former teammate Jacob Cowing and McMillan are the only Arizona players in the top 10 for receiving yards and receptions who played less than four years with the Wildcats. McMillan has the potential to become the best player in Arizona history.
McMillan could be the highest-drafted player in Arizona history. Arizona defensive line coach Ricky Hundley was the seventh pick in the 1984 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos as a linebacker. Linebacker Chris Singleton, fullback Walt Nielsen and cornerback Chris McAllister are the only other Arizona draftees in the top 10.
Babers' comparison of McMillan to Fitzgerald is high praise. Fitzgerald achieved 92 receptions for 1,672 receiving yards and the sixth-most TD receptions in college football history, with 22 in 2003. He was named a unanimous All-American after the 2003 season.
Babers has coached great WRs before. That includes Northcutt during Babers' first stint with Arizona and former NFL All-Pro Josh Gordon. McMillan should continue to thrive under Babers in 2024. McMillan has the complete skill set. He has exceptional hands to be an elite possession receiver and proven speed to get downfield.
Fifita and McMillan will undoubtedly finish the 2024 season as the best quarterback and wide receiver duo in Arizona history. They had a significant head start on other great Arizona QB and receiver duos, having played youth football together in California.