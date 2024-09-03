Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan dominance earns Big XII Offensive Player of the Week
Arizona Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan lived up to all the preseason accolades with a record-setting night in the season-opening 61--39 win over New Mexico. McMillan finished with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance over the Lobos to earn Big XII Player of the Week.
McMillan passed Jeremy McDaniel who set the Arizona records with 14 receptions for 283 yards in a 56-55 four-overtime win over California in 1996. The 1996 game is considered one that influenced teams going for a two-point conversion in the third overtime. The first half looked like a contested game.
Arizona led New Mexico 27-24 at halftime. Three of McMillan's TDs came in the first half. Those three TD receptions went for a combined 164 yards. McMillan finished the first half with six receptions for 218 yards. Five of McMillan's receptions went for at least 20 yards. That is tied for first nationally with Jamaal Pritchett of South Alabama.
McMillan passed Austin Hill for seventh place all-time in Arizona history in receiving yards. McMillan now has five consecutive 100-yard games. The Big XII Player of the Week honor for McMillan is his second consecutive award for top players in the conference during the regular season. McMillan was Pac-12 POW versus Arizona State in 2023.
The four TD receptions by McMillan versus New Mexico tied Jacob Cowing's program record set in 2023 versus USC. McMillan also owns two of the top three receiving yardage games in Arizona history. McMillan had 266 in the previously mentioned performance versus Arizona State in 2023.
With 22 career TDs, McMillan is now sixth in Arizona history. McMillan needs 11 more TD receptions to set the Arizona program record. McMillan needs 908 receiving yards. Mike Thoms' Arizona record of 259 receptions is probably out of reach for McMillan. McMillan needs 120 receptions to tie Thomas.