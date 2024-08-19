Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan earns another preseason All-American honor
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan added to his growing list of preseason all-american honors on Monday by being named to the first team by the Associated Press. McMillan was previously named a preseason All-American by Athlon, ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Walter Camp among others.
McMillan was previously named to the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award preseason watch lists. The Biletnikoff Award honors the best receiver in college football and the Maxwell Award the best player. No Arizona player has ever won the Biletnikoff or the Maxwell Awards in their histories.
McMillian enters the 2024 season 130 receptions behind Mike Thomas, 1,247 receiving yards behind Dennis Northcutt and 14 TDs behind Juron Criner for the Arizona career records. McMillan had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Those nearly broke the Arizona single-season records.
Northcutt set the Arizona single-season record with 1,422 receiving yards in 1999. Bobby Wade who is now the Arizona WRs coach set the single-season record with 93 receptions in 2002. McMillan has a chance to break the Arizona single-season receiving records and should finish as the Wildcat's all-time leader in receiving yards and TDs.
McMillan was tied for ninth nationally with former teammate Jacob Cowing for receptions. was fifth in receiving yards and 16th in TD receptions in 2023. With Cowing moving on to the NFL, McMillan has a chance to exceed his 2023 numbers. McMillan will face more double teams this season with Cowing now in the NFL.
McMillan is one of three Big XII players who were named first-team All-American by the Associated Press. Oklahoma State Ollie Gordon and all-purpose player Travis Hunter of Colorado were the other Big XII players named AP first-team All-American. Arizona does not play Oklahoma State in 2024 and hosts Colorado on October 19.