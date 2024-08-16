Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named PFF Top 15 player nationally
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is 15th in the "PFF College 50: The 50 best players in college football ahead of the 2024 season."McMillan follows Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis who is 26th on the same Pro Football Focus list.
McMillan has continually received honors throughout the 2024 preseason. ESPN ranked McMillan 13th on "CFB Rank 2024: Ranking the top 100 players before the season"McMillan was named first-team All-Big XII and to the Biletnikoff Award watch list entering the 2024 season.
The NFL Mock Draft Database projects McMillan as the seventh best 2025 prospect as of August 15. McMillan finished three receptions behind Bobby Wade for the Arizona single-season record with 90 in 2023 and 20 yards behind Dennis Northcut with 1,402 receiving yards last season.
McMillan enters the 2024 season 17th in Arizona history with 129 receptions and eighth with 2,104 receiving yards. Mike Thomas is the Arizona all-time leader with 259 receptions and Wade has the Wildcats' record with 3,351 receiving yards. The receiving yardage record is well within McMillan's reach.
"15. WR TETAIROA MCMILLAN, ARIZONA- Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman
If the ball heads McMillan’s way, there’s a very good chance he is coming down with it. He presents a massive target to throw to at 6-foot-5, giving him a larger catch radius than anyone on this list. His 17 contested catches in 2023 were second among FBS receivers...He also has excellent hands, finishing with the lowest drop rate among Power Five receivers with at least 100 targets this past season (2.1%)."
McMillan had a breakout season in 2023 finishing ninth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards nationally. With Jacob Cowing now in the NFL, McMillan can improve his numbers in 2024 but will face more defenses that use double coverage against him. With the ability for McMillan to make contested catches, double coverage might not matter.
McMillan should compete for the Biletnikoff Award and All-American in 2024. Arizona has not had an All-American since running back Kadeem Carey was named unanimously in 2014. Theo Bell in 1975 and Northcutt in 1999 are the only Arizona All-American WRs.
With another season like 2023, McMillan should conclude his Arizona career as the best WR in program history. McMillan's size and skill set should also make him the best WR in Arizona history at the NFL level. McMillan should be the best NFL-ready player to come out of Arizona.