Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named PFF Top 15 player nationally

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2023:



🔹90 REC 130 TGT 1,396 YDS 10 TD

🔹89.1 PFF REC Grade (#10)

🔹2.79 Y/RR (#18)

🔹6.0 YAC (#51)

🔹15.5 Y/REC (#26)

🔹75.3 WID%



McMillan elevated Arizona’s offense and should challenge for WR1 in the 2025 classpic.twitter.com/IwthWxBWTe