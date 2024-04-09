Ballo's exit from Arizona Basketball paves way for Motiejus Krivas and Henri Veesaar
By Mason Duhon
Arizona's two-time First Team All-Pac-12 center Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal, bringing his four-year run alongside head coach Tommy Lloyd to an end. Ballo started his career with Lloyd at Gonzaga, and the Malian big man followed Lloyd down to Tucson when the longtime Gonzaga assistant coach was offered the big chair.
Three years as a Wildcat, 1,000 points in the red and blue, two All-Pac-12 nods, and two Pac-12 All-Defensive nods all add up to one legendary Arizona career. However, that doesn't mean Lloyd and the Wildcats are in dire straits.
Last year's backup, Motiejus Krivas, stands at a towering 7-foot-2 and showed flashes of greatness in his freshman year. Meanwhile, Henri Veesaar, a former four-star prospect that was the best player coming out of Estonia in 2022, has been waiting in the wings after redshirting his sophomore year.