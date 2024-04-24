Best 2024 NFL Draft fits for Arizona football OL alum Jordan Morgan
By Mason Duhon
Washington may be onto something with Dan Quinn getting his second chance at a head coaching gig.
The Commanders hold the second overall pick in the draft and will have their pick of quarterbacks not named Caleb Williams. However, they'll need some better options in the trenches to keep the prized pick on his feet, and Morgan could be a valuable part of their slow rebuild from the ashes.
Veteran Cornelius Lucas has been holding down the starting left tackle spot for the last two seasons, but he has never been a superstar and is getting up there in age. Nick Allegretti was just signed to start at left guard, but Morgan could end up getting the nod instead for development's sake.
Worst comes to worst, Andrew Wylie is currently projected as the starting right guard — which isn't the most promising thing in the world. Morgan could play there for a few seasons against the theoretically weaker edge rushers before moving back over to the left side.