Best 2024 NFL Draft fits for Arizona football OL alum Jordan Morgan
By Mason Duhon
The Ravens are looking uncharacteristically thin on the offensive side of the trenches, and some more help on the left side of the line would go a long way.
Ronnie Stanley, the man holding down the left tackle spot since 2016, has been plagued with an assortment of injuries dating back to 2020, where he played in just six games. In 2021, his time was limited to just one game. He also missed five games in 2022 and three in 2023, which makes the need for a reliable depth tackle extremely apparent.
The left guard spot is currently occupied by second-year seventh-rounder Andrew Voorhees, who didn't even see the field after tearing his ACL in training camp. Morgan would present an immediate upgrade at the position while he waits in the wings for Stanley to take his leave from Baltimore.
The Ravens are a championship-caliber team with a two-time MVP-winning quarterback led by an extremely bright mind in John Harbaugh. Morgan is a fairly athletic player who can reach the landmarks he needs to, and he would be a menace on the move paving the way for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are hands-down the best fit for Morgan, and he'd be an instant upgrade over their current options.
