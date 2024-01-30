Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
Without a doubt, this is the most important game on the Arizona Football schedule every single year. The decision for Arizona and Arizona State to continue moving conferences as a pair greatly benefits the two schools, and just the thought of a football season without the Territorial Cup feels bleak. Well fear not, because the rivalry game that spans over 120 years will remain alive and vitriolic.
The Arizona State game, naturally being played late in the year, will be entirely dependent on how well Jaden Rashada develops over the season. He showed some serious growing pains over the course of the 2023 season, but the return of running back Cameron Skattebo will be a nice crutch for him to lean on. The Arizona offensive line will also have to deal with former Wildcat-turned-traitor Jacob Kongaika along Arizona State's defensive line. Rivalry weekend always brings interesting games and unpredictable outcomes, so this game should forever be circled on the calendar.