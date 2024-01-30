Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
*Disclaimer: This doesn't count as an in-conference game.*
This Week 3 matchup is the last one in the non-conference slate of games for a good reason: it's been scheduled as a home-and-home since 2016, long before Arizona's move was announced. Arizona will play at Kansas State in 2024 before hosting in 2025, also in the non-conference slate. As such, this game won't be counted toward conference standings.
Kansas State is one of the better teams in the Big 12, having gone 9-4 in 2023 and only suffering three losses in conference play: on the road against eventual Big 12 runner-up Oklahoma State and College Football Playoff-bound Texas in overtime, and in the final week of the regular season against Iowa State. With former four-star quarterback Avery Johnson coming on strong later last season, he will be leading the way in his first year as the full-time starter, and Arizona could capitalize on drawing this matchup early in the season.