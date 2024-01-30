Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
After a Week 4 bye, Arizona will take back to the road to head to Salt Lake City to play a familiar foe in Utah. The Utes will likely (injury gods, be merciful) be led by standout quarterback Cameron Rising, who missed the entire 2023 season with a lingering knee injury from the 2022 Rose Bowl. Rising was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021 and earned an honorable mention in 2022, and he will be looking to get his name back on the NFL Draft boards in what could be a rebound season for the ages.