Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
This will be Arizona's first conference game against a foe that didn't follow them to the Big 12, and it has a surprisingly storied history behind it. Texas Tech and Arizona had a rivalry dating back to the Border Conference days in the 1930s that spans over 30 games. Historically, Texas Tech has flexed its muscles against Arizona: the Red Raiders lead the all-time series 26-5-2. However, the last game played in 2019 — which was the first in 30 years — ended in a 28-14 win for Arizona, signaling a more even matchup for the future.
2023 was a very middling season for Texas Tech. For the most part, they couldn't get it done against good teams, posting losses against Texas, Kansas State, and West Virginia. However, they did pull off a win against No. 16 Kansas on the road and took down Cal in the 2023 Independence Bowl. Standout running back Tahj Brooks, who tallied over 1,500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, will be returning to Lubbock for his fifth season. Junior quarterback Behren Morton is poised to be the full-time starter for a second year and the Texas Tech staff will be looking to further develop him.