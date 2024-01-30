Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
BYU struggled in its first season as a member of the Big 12 after an 11-year stint as an independent. Led by Kedon Slovis — who had just landed at his third school — the Cougars' only Big 12 wins came against the lowly Cincinnati (finished 3-9, 1-8 in Big 12; bottom of the standings) and Texas Tech. The real kicker is that all but one of the five wins came at home in Provo. Slovis' departure opens the door for former JuCo product Jake Retzlaff at the starting quarterback spot, but no skill position player finished with more than five touchdowns. Defensive backs Eddie Heckard (5 INT, 6 PBUs in 2023) and Jakob Robinson (4 INT, 7 PBUs in 2023) look to be the biggest threats to an Arizona road win.