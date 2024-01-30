Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
Another familiar matchup against Colorado was placed right in the heart of the conference schedule, and it's even better that it's in Tucson after struggling a bit in Boulder in 2023. The Deion Sanders-led squad will remain loud and proud while putting in serious work on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. This team, for as long as Sanders is the head coach, will be star-studded on paper.
But we all saw how that played out on the field last season.
Call it growing pains, but the Buffaloes simply weren't a good team and the win over TCU in Week 1 looked less and less impressive as the season went on. The only conference win Colorado could scrape together was a 3-point affair against Arizona State in Tempe that ended in a 27-24 win. Shedeur Sanders posted skull-rattling numbers last season (3,230 pass yards, 27 pass TD, 4 rush TD), but it rarely resulted in a win. Look for this team to make massive strides by midseason, but Arizona has shown that it can capitalize when Colorado slips up.