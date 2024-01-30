Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
West Virginia had a sneaky good season last year and, at this point, seems to be the most likely spot thus far where Arizona may drop a game. Garrett Greene has emerged as a solid dual-threat quarterback for West Virginia, posting 2,406 passing yards and 16 touchdowns along with 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. The Mountaineers had a potent rushing offense that won them the Duke's Mayo Bowl last year, with a pair of underclassmen running backs who eclipsed 800 yards from scrimmage on the season in Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson Jr. set to return in 2024. Arizona linebackers Jacob Manu and Justin Flowe will be put to the test alongside the rest of the front seven on the defense.
Also, don't be surprised if West Virginia Basketball guard Kerr Kriisa takes the trip out to Tucson to see some of his former teammates with Arizona Basketball and cheer on his new school.