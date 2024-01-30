Big 12 Football Schedule released: Who is Arizona playing in 2024?
With the Big 12 releasing the full schedule, Arizona Football now knows who they will be playing and when. This is an exercise in getting to know how each team played last year, who some key players are, and what to look out for as the season goes on.
By Mason Duhon
UCF got off to a rough start in conference play in its first year in the Big 12 last season, losing its first five Big 12 games. The Knights, like many others, took home a win over Cincinnati to finally get back on the right track. They followed it up by stunning No. 15 Oklahoma State with a 45-3 thrashing. Texas Tech handled business in Lubbock before the Knights handily defeated Houston to finish off the regular season. They played in the Gasparilla Bowl, but lost.
RJ Harvey, who led UCF with over 1,400 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, will be coming back and will keep the Arizona defense on its toes the same way that Texas Tech's Cook did. Kobe Hudson, who led the team in touchdown receptions with eight and posted 900 yards, is also set to return and take the primary receiving role. Former Arkansas dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson is also heading to Orlando, and this seems like a team that could be developing and may give Arizona a run for its money.