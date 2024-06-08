Big 12 quarterback power rankings: Where does Arizona's Noah Fifita fall in the hierarchy?
By Mason Duhon
High ceiling:
These guys could be staring down the barrel of the NFL draft when their time comes, but it's not quite yet. Each of the following four had promising years in 2023, and any team success in 2024 will likey be largely thanks to the signal-caller under center.
The sleeping on Garrett Greene has gone on for long enough; he's the premier dual-threat quarterback in the conference. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound signal-caller is built like a running back, and he uses it well. 2023 was his first season being handed the reins as a full-time starter, and he closed off the QB competition until further notice.
Greene will lead one of the most potent rushing offenses in the conference next season: he logged the most rushing yards out of any Big 12 quarterback and was in the top 10 of all FBS quarterbacks. His 13 rushing touchdowns led the Mountaineers, and they're also returning the other rusher who notched 10-plus touchdowns in CJ Donaldson Jr.
Johnson enters the 2024 season with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The former top-10 quarterback prospect from the class of 2023 and Kansas native showed flashes at times last season despite only starting K-State's bowl game against NC State. He found the end zone five times on the ground against Texas Tech, underscoring his ability as a runner.
The former four-star recruit has an extremely high ceiling and is poised to only get better as time goes on. If Johnson can stay healthy and find a rhythm as a passer, he'll be one of the main reasons K-State is in contention for a Big 12 title in his sophomore year.
Smith shined in his first season with Houston after transferring in from Texas Tech ahead of the 2023 season. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound passer is surprisingly athletic, posting 428 rushing yards and six touchdowns in addition to his 2,800 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.
However, Smith needs to take better care of the ball if he wants to see his NFL Draft stock rise or even retain his starting spot if he returns for 2025. His 13 interceptions were concerning, especially when considering he had four games with multiple picks. Smith has the potential to throw for over 300 yards in any given week, but he can also sink a winning effort if he gets careless.
Rocco Becht being buried at No. 8 speaks more to the quality of quarterbacks in this conference than it does the freshman standout's play. The 2023 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year lit it up in his first season as a starter with the Cyclones after redshirting his true freshman season much like Fifita.
If the former four-star recruit can replicate or even improve on his production from last year, Iowa State could be in the conversation for the Big 12 Championship as well. He saved his best for last and threw for a school record (sound familiar?) 446 yards in the Liberty Bowl, and the Cyclones bringing in North Dakota State standout Eli Green at wide receiver only makes this a more interesting offense.