Zona Zealots
Fansided

Big 12 quarterback power rankings: Where does Arizona's Noah Fifita fall in the hierarchy?

The Big 12 will be rolling out a vast array of quarterbacks in 2024, ranging from the cream of the crop to some of the worst signal-caller rooms in the power conferences.

By Mason Duhon

Utah v Arizona
Utah v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

High ceiling:

These guys could be staring down the barrel of the NFL draft when their time comes, but it's not quite yet. Each of the following four had promising years in 2023, and any team success in 2024 will likey be largely thanks to the signal-caller under center.

GG. Garrett Greene. 469. . . 2023: 147-278 (52.9%), 2,406 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT. 5. 2023: 120 att, 772 yards (6.4 ypc), 13 TD. Garrett Greene. player

Garrett Greene
West Virginia v Baylor / Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

The sleeping on Garrett Greene has gone on for long enough; he's the premier dual-threat quarterback in the conference. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound signal-caller is built like a running back, and he uses it well. 2023 was his first season being handed the reins as a full-time starter, and he closed off the QB competition until further notice.

Greene will lead one of the most potent rushing offenses in the conference next season: he logged the most rushing yards out of any Big 12 quarterback and was in the top 10 of all FBS quarterbacks. His 13 rushing touchdowns led the Mountaineers, and they're also returning the other rusher who notched 10-plus touchdowns in CJ Donaldson Jr.

. 2023: 52 att, 296 yards (5.7 ypc), 7 TD. Avery Johnson. 463. 2023: 37-66 (56.1%), 479 yards, 5 TD. player. Avery Johnson. 6. AJ.

Avery Johnson
TCU v Kansas State / Peter G. Aiken/GettyImages

Johnson enters the 2024 season with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The former top-10 quarterback prospect from the class of 2023 and Kansas native showed flashes at times last season despite only starting K-State's bowl game against NC State. He found the end zone five times on the ground against Texas Tech, underscoring his ability as a runner.

The former four-star recruit has an extremely high ceiling and is poised to only get better as time goes on. If Johnson can stay healthy and find a rhythm as a passer, he'll be one of the main reasons K-State is in contention for a Big 12 title in his sophomore year.

7. 450. Donovan Smith. . 2023: 256-397 (64.5%), 2,801 yards, 22 TD, 13 INT. player. DS. 2023: 138 att, 428 yards (3.1 ypc), 6 TD. Donovan Smith.

Donovan Smith
UTSA v Houston / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Smith shined in his first season with Houston after transferring in from Texas Tech ahead of the 2023 season. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound passer is surprisingly athletic, posting 428 rushing yards and six touchdowns in addition to his 2,800 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

However, Smith needs to take better care of the ball if he wants to see his NFL Draft stock rise or even retain his starting spot if he returns for 2025. His 13 interceptions were concerning, especially when considering he had four games with multiple picks. Smith has the potential to throw for over 300 yards in any given week, but he can also sink a winning effort if he gets careless.

8. Rocco Becht. . 2023: 231-367 (62.9%), 3,120 yards, 23 TD, 8 INT. player. RB. Rocco Becht. . . 461

Rocco Becht
Iowa State v Kansas State / Peter G. Aiken/GettyImages

Rocco Becht being buried at No. 8 speaks more to the quality of quarterbacks in this conference than it does the freshman standout's play. The 2023 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year lit it up in his first season as a starter with the Cyclones after redshirting his true freshman season much like Fifita.

If the former four-star recruit can replicate or even improve on his production from last year, Iowa State could be in the conversation for the Big 12 Championship as well. He saved his best for last and threw for a school record (sound familiar?) 446 yards in the Liberty Bowl, and the Cyclones bringing in North Dakota State standout Eli Green at wide receiver only makes this a more interesting offense.

Home/Wildcats Football