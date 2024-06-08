Big 12 quarterback power rankings: Where does Arizona's Noah Fifita fall in the hierarchy?
By Mason Duhon
Question marks:
If I'm honest, I have no idea what to make of Behren Morton and Josh Hoover. Sure, the upside is there, but the floor is extremely low and I wouldn't be surprised if either one of them caught fire or flamed out.
Hoover is still a massive unknown at the helm for the Horned Frogs. The former three-star Texas high school prospect landed in Fort Worth ahead of the 2022 season, but redshirted his first year before taking up the starting quarterback mantle near the end of 2023. He logged two four-touchdown games and threw for over 400 yards twice as well.
He looked promising over the back half of the season, but only tallied three wins on his record against unimpressive BYU and Baylor teams and FCS-level Nicholls State. His limitations as an athlete are something to consider as well, and everything about whether Hoover is TCU's future is still up in the air.
The former four-star prospect was once the highest-graded quarterback to ever sign with Texas Tech ahead of the 2021 season, but things haven't shaken out as hoped. He didn't solidify himself as the Red Raiders' starter until Game 3 of the 2023 season against West Virginia, which ended in a 20-13 loss where he completed just over 35% of his passes.
He didn't find much of a stride over the season, either. He never eclipsed 300 passing yards or 3 touchdowns in a game due to the run-heavy offense featuring returning rusher Tahj Brooks. If he doesn't hit the ground running in 2024, it may be time to turn to incoming West Georgia transfer Cameran Brown or four-star freshman Will Hammond.
Athletic one-year rentals:
KJ Jefferson and DeQuan Finn are two solid, experienced quarterbacks who can be a threat both on the ground and through the air. They would both be higher, but they're both leaving their longtime homes in hopes of catching traction in their final years of eligibility.
The sixth-year senior is joining Baylor after spending the last five seasons with Toledo and the last three as the starter for the Rockets. He's poised to steady the signal-caller position for the Bears, but he's making a massive jump in competition level from the MAC to the Big 12. However, Finn is coming off the best season of his career.
Finn logged a career-high in passing yards (2,657) and completion percentage (63.4%) while also adding 22 passing touchdowns, 563 rushing yards, and another seven scores on the ground. He's been a reliable dual-threat for all three years he's started, and he'll look to end his collegiate career on a high note
Jefferson is a sixth-year senior entering his first season with UCF after spending five seasons at Arkansas and the last three as the Razorbacks' starter. Unlike Finn, he's dropping to a lower level of competition with the move from the SEC to the Big 12. He saw a slight drop-off last season compared to 2022, which was his best year as a starter.
Although he uses his athleticism effectively to move downfield, he's not as imposing with his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame as you would hope. He only found the end zone on the ground twice last year after cashing in 16 times over the two previous years, and he's gotten increasingly more careless with the ball and causing turnovers.