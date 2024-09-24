Big XII rankings in post week 4 12-team College Football Playoff rankings predictions
After beginning the season fifth in the Big XII media rankings, Arizona has gotten off to a shaky 2-1 start. Arizona will have a chance to make a big statement at Utah on Saturday. After their win at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Utah is the front-runner to earn the Big XII's berth in the College Football Playoff.
Central Florida is the highest ranked team in the Big XII at 16 in the ESPN Football Power Index. Oklahoma State is 22nd, Utah 23rd and Iowa State is 25th in the ESPN FPI. Kansas State who beat Arizona 31-7 on September 13, fell 15 spots to 32nd in the FPI after a 38-9 loss at BYU on Saturday.
The post-week 4 College Football Playoff projections stayed close to the same as last week. Former Arizona Pac-12 rival USC fell out of the College Football Playoff projections after a 27-24 late loss at Michigan on Saturday. Expect the Big 10 and SEC projections to begin to shuffle with those teams beating each other.
The biggest game of the season to date is Saturday when number two Georgia is at fourth-ranked Alabama. The winner projects to be the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff projections post week five with the best victory of the 2024 season to date.
Seed
Team
Record
Conference
1
Texas
4-0
Top SEC team
2
Ohio State
4-0
Top Big 10 team
3
Miami
4-0
Top ACC team
4
Utah
4-0
Top Big 12 team
5
Georgia
4-0
SEC at-large
6
Alabama
4-0
SEC at-large
7
Tennessee
4-0
SEC at-large
8
Mississippi
4-0
SEC at-large
9
Penn State
4-0
Big 10 At-large
10
Oregon
4-0
Big 10 At-large
11
Missouri
4-0
SEC at-large
12
UNLV
4-0
MWC/Top G5 team
Number 20 Oklahoma State at 23rd ranked Kansas State is a big game in the Big XII on Saturday. The loser will almost definitely be eliminated for a Big XII Championship Game berth with two conference losses. Number 22 BYU is at Baylor and 18th ranked Iowa State is at Houston in other key Big XII games to watch this weekend.
Number 19 Illinois at ninth-ranked Penn State is the other game between ranked teams this weekend. Penn State is a prohibitive favorite over Illinois and is expected to maintain its spot in the projected College Football Playoff predictions. With conference play beginning in earnest this weekend, there will be more games to watch.