Big XII week 5 12-team College Football Playoff rankings predictions
Arizona's win at Utah and Colorado winning at Central Florida shook up the Big XII on Saturday. Iowa State emerged as the top ranked team in the Big XII following the losses by Central Florida and Utah. BYU and Iowa State are the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big XII after week four.
Oklahoma State who was previously ranked and a contender for the Big XII championship lost at Kansas State to drop to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Arizona earned a win in their first official Big XII game with the win at Utah. Kansas State beat Arizona in a non-conference game three weeks ago.
Iowa State is highest ranked team in the Big XII this week at 16th nationally. BYU is 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 followed by Utah at 18th and Kansas State who is 20th. The ESPN Football Power Index has Kansas State 20th and Iowa State 28th as the only Big XII teams in their top 25.
Arizona moved up 18 spots to 44th in the FPI after their win at Utah on Saturday. After hosting Texas Tech on Saturday, Arizona has a big opportunity on October 12 at BYU. Five Big XII teams have byes this week. There should not be a lot of movement in the Big XII following week six.
Seed
Team
Record
Conference
1
Alabama
5-0
Top SEC team
2
Ohio State
4-0
Top Big 10 team
3
Miami
4-0
Top ACC team
4
Iowa State
4-0
Top Big 12 team
5
Texas
5-0
SEC at-large
6
Georgia
3-1
SEC at-large
7
Tennessee
4-0
SEC at-large
8
Penn State
4-0
Big 10 at-large
9
Oregon
5-0
Big 10 At-large
10
Missouri
4-0
Big 10 At-large
11
Mississippi
4-1
SEC at-large
12
UNLV
4-0
MWC/Top G5 team
The national jumbled with the Arizona win at Utah, Alabama beating Georgia 41-34 after losing a 28-point lead and Mississippi being upset 20-17 at home by Kentucky. College Football Playoff projections changed because of the outcomes of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Utah.
Alabama moves into the top spot in the College Football Playoff projections. The Crimson Tide's win over the Bulldogs is the best in college football this season. Alabama is now the top seed nationally. Texas drops to fifth. Ohio State earns the second seed as the highest-ranked team in the Big 10.
Miami remains third following its win over Virginia Tech. Iowa State is the fourth seed as the highest-ranked Big XII team. The Big 10 and SEC claim all of the at-large berths and UNLV remains of the Group of Five representative. The at-large berths will shuffle throughout the season as Big 10 and SEC teams beat each other.