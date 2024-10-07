Big XII week 6 12-team College Football Playoff rankings predictions
After winning its inaugural Big XII game at Utah in week five, Arizona put itself in position to be a contender in the conference. The loss to Texas Tech on Saturday means Arizona likely has to run the table to earn a berth in the Big XII Championship game. The winner of the Big XII will receive a bye in the College Football Playoff.
As it stands after week six, the Big 10 and SEC will earn six of the seven at-large College Football Playoff berths. As the highest-ranked team in the traditional polls and the metrics, Iowa State is best positioned to earn the College Football Playoff berth from the Big XII. That can all change with one loss.
Iowa State is currently 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 13th in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Cyclones moved up three spots to 19th in the ESPN Football Power Index after improving to 5-0 following its comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State is two spots behind Iowa State as the second highest rated Big XII team.
The post week six projected rankings were jumbled after multiple upsets. Top-ranked Alabama lost at Vanderbilt, Tennessee was defeated at Arkansas, Michigan lost at Washington and USC was upset at Minnesota. Alabama and Tennessee fell in the projected playoff seedings and Michigan and USC are not currently predicted to receive berths.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Texas
5-0
2
Ohio State
5-0
3
Miami
6-0
4
Iowa State
5-0
5
Alabama
4-1
6
Georgia
4-1
7
Oregon
5-0
8
Penn State
5-0
9
Tennessee
4-1
10
Mississippi
5-1
11
Notre Dame
4-1
12
Boise State
4-1
Texas moves back to the number one seed after the loss by Alabama. The Longhorns reascended to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25, AFCA Coaches poll and FPI and are second in the Team Rankings NCAA College Football Predictive Rankings & Ratings. Ohio State, Miami and Iowa State remain second through fourth.
The rest of the rankings had movement. Alabama only falls to fifth. Alabama's win over Georgia in week five will be one of the most impressive wins this season. Georgia's only loss is to Alabama which places the Bulldogs sixth. Undefeated Oregon and Penn State follow Georgia as the predicted seventh and eighth seeds.
Tennessee drops to ninth but has an impressive win over Oklahoma. Tennessee is at Alabama on October 19 and plays at Georgia on November 16. The Volunteers need to win one of those games to remain in the conversation for a CFP berth. Mississippi is 10th and is at number 13 LSU on Saturday.
Notre Dame gets the final predicted College Football Playoff berth due to their head-to-head win over Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish likely have to win out to earn a CFP berth. Notre Dame is seventh in the FPI and eighth in the Team Rankings. Boise State earns the Group of Five predicted berth after UNLV lost to Syracuse.