Brent Brennan explains reasons for optimism for Arizona football
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan remains optimistic about the rest of the season for the Wildcats. Arizona dropped to 2-1 with a 31-7 loss at Kansas State on Friday. The Wildcats were inconsistent during their wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona to begin the season.
Arizona began the 2024 season with its highest preseason ranking since they were fourth to begin the 1999 season. After the loss at Kansas State Arizona fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 from 18th and the USA Today Coaches Poll from 20th. Arizona has fallen 36 spots in the last two weeks in the ESPN Football Power Index.
After their bye week, Arizona has to play its second consecutive road game at a ranked team versus Utah on September 28. Kansas State and Utah are the only teams currently ranked on the 2024 Arizona schedule. Central Florida could be ranked when Arizona plays the Knights in Orlando on November 2.
Arizona has the leadership to turn the season around. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan lead a talented offense with playmakers and linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis were named preseason All Big XII. McMillan would likely be the only All-Big XII player through the first three games.
"The leadership of the team...we have great young people in that room...those are the ones that we're going to lean on because we're going to need their best when their best is needed. I think the expectations of the public, no one has higher expectations than the players and the people in the building do for what we're trying to do so that's part of it.""- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, Rivals
Brennan also stated during the press conference that Arizona is still searching for its identity. The high roster turnover and new coaching staff meant to instill a new culture in the Arizona football program was going to be a methodical process. Arizona's preseason goals are still in front of them.
Because it was scheduled before the Big XII accepted Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, the Kansas State game was not a conference contest. Arizona begins Big XII play at Utah. Arizona will play its first Big XII home game on October 5 versus Texas Tech.
This is the first of two bye weeks. Arizona will also be off the weekend of November 9. Arizona will close the season with Houston, TCU and Arizona State after the second bye week. Brennan and his staff will be able to reevaluate their personnel and systems to the team over the bye weeks and hopefully improve.