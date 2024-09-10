Brent Brennan gives Jacory Croskey-Merritt update
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan told reporters on Monday that Arizona is still trying to find out exactly what happened with the eligibility of running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt before their game with Northern Arizona on Saturday. Arizona took the cautious approach to keep Croskey-Merritt out of the game on Saturday.
Brennan stated that Croskey-Merritt's eligibility remains where it was on Saturday night. Arizona is still trying to find out exactly what happened that caused concerns to be raised by their compliance department. Arizona is still working through it per Brennan.
Brennan stated in the post-game on Saturday that there was a concern raised about Croskey-Merritt's eligibility, and they chose to be overly cautious and hold him out versus Northern Arizona. The decision to sit Croskey-Merritt was made on Friday.
Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano received most of the carries with Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Conley had 17 carries for 112 yards and five receptions for 38 yards. Reescano had six carries for 71 yards and a key 56-yard touchdown for the final score in the 22-10 Arizona win on Friday night.
"It's where it was...when I talked to you guys Saturday night...we're still trying to find out exactly what went on so it was raised by our compliance and we're working through it."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Arizona might have to prepare for not having Croskey-Merritt for the remainder of the season. Conley is 25th nationally averaging 101 rushing yards per game and tied for 14th with three rushing TDs. Conley is 19th averaging 134.5 yards from scrimmage per game. Reescano is a player to watch with Croskey-Merritt out.
Reescano is the only four-star running back on the Arizona roster. Mississippi signed Reescano as the 149th prospect, eighth RB and 30th player in the state out of New Caney, Texas in the 2023 class. Reescano had only seven carries for 71 yards and a TD in his lone season at Mississippi.
Expect Conley and Reescano to be the primary ball carriers if Croskey-Merritt remains out for an extended period of time. Rayshon Luke had two carries for two yards versus Northern Arizona. Arizona plays at Kansas State on Friday. The purple Wildcats are 39th nationally allowing 92.50 rushing yards per game.